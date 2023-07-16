CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a growth of 84.5% from the June 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

CRH Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.36. 1,507,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,058. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

About CRH

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of CRH by 670.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CRH by 146.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

