CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a growth of 84.5% from the June 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Shares of NYSE:CRH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.36. 1,507,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,058. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.
