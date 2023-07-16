Critical Analysis: AB Industrivärden (publ) (IDTVF) & Its Peers

AB Industrivärden (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDTVF – Get Free Report) is one of 1,204 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare AB Industrivärden (publ) to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Dividends

AB Industrivärden (publ) pays an annual dividend of $5.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 21.6%. AB Industrivärden (publ) pays out 37.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.9% and pay out 1,496.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. AB Industrivärden (publ) is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of AB Industrivärden (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AB Industrivärden (publ) N/A N/A 1.71 AB Industrivärden (publ) Competitors $257.99 million $2.69 million -29.61

This table compares AB Industrivärden (publ) and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AB Industrivärden (publ)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AB Industrivärden (publ). AB Industrivärden (publ) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AB Industrivärden (publ) and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AB Industrivärden (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00 AB Industrivärden (publ) Competitors 1150 5025 6467 96 2.43

As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 85.06%. Given AB Industrivärden (publ)’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AB Industrivärden (publ) has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares AB Industrivärden (publ) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AB Industrivärden (publ) N/A N/A N/A AB Industrivärden (publ) Competitors 367.09% 7.56% 4.89%

Summary

AB Industrivärden (publ) peers beat AB Industrivärden (publ) on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AB Industrivärden (publ)

AB Industrivärden is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Nordic region. It employs fundamental analysis, with a focus on factors like long term return potential, proven business model, balance between risk and return, and attractive valuation to create its portfolio. AB Industrivärden was founded in 1944 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

