Critical Review: Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) versus SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Free Report) and SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Insight Select Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. SLR Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. SLR Investment pays out 364.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Insight Select Income Fund has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Get Insight Select Income Fund alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Insight Select Income Fund and SLR Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Select Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A SLR Investment 1 2 1 0 2.00

Risk and Volatility

SLR Investment has a consensus price target of $14.90, indicating a potential upside of 2.19%. Given SLR Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SLR Investment is more favorable than Insight Select Income Fund.

Insight Select Income Fund has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLR Investment has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.5% of Insight Select Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of SLR Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Insight Select Income Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of SLR Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Insight Select Income Fund and SLR Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Select Income Fund N/A N/A N/A SLR Investment 11.97% 8.49% 3.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Insight Select Income Fund and SLR Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Select Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SLR Investment $177.51 million 4.48 $18.34 million $0.45 32.40

SLR Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Insight Select Income Fund.

Summary

SLR Investment beats Insight Select Income Fund on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insight Select Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S. Government, or obligations of banks. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the Lehman Brothers Aggregate Bond TR Index. The fund was formerly known as Cutwater Select Income Fund. Insight Select Income Fund was formed on October 13, 1971 and is domiciled in the United States.

About SLR Investment

(Get Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate activities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities. It also invests in life sciences with focus on specialty pharmaceuticals, medical devices, biotech, health Care Providers and services; health Care technology, enabling technologies and tools. The fund primarily invests in United States. The fund's investments generally range between $5 million and $100 million. The fund invests in companies with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion and EBITDA between $15 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. It may also seek investments in thinly traded public companies and also make secondary investments. The fund makes non-control equity investments. It primarily exits within three years of the initial capital commitment.

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.