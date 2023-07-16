Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the June 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCK shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Crown Stock Up 0.5 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Crown by 101.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.38. The stock had a trading volume of 627,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,121. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.72. Crown has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $102.68.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Stories

