Cumberland Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 99,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 3.9% of Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $101.41 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

