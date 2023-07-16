CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Cut to $89.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $91.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.46. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,103,488,000 after purchasing an additional 155,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.