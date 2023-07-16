Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,466 shares of company stock worth $8,103,781 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.88.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.53. 2,909,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,645,030. The firm has a market cap of $177.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.64%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

