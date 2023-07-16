Decentralized Social (DESO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $95.38 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 15th. Decentralized Social has a total market cap of $95.38 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for about $9.06 or 0.00029916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

