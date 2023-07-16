Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.11.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $5.06 on Friday, hitting $414.61. The company had a trading volume of 984,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,620. The company has a market cap of $121.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $386.54 and a 200 day moving average of $399.87. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $293.18 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Insider Activity

In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

