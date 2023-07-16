DEI (DEI) Price Reaches $0.0193 on Major Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $515.98 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEI has traded down 78% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.28 or 0.00310914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013291 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

