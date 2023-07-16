Dero Hits 1-Day Volume of $43,883.46 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $4.26 or 0.00014051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $58.42 million and $43,883.46 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,313.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.39 or 0.00311382 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $253.02 or 0.00834683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013253 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00547058 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00062622 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00119497 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,715,989 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.