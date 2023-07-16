Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Price Target to GBX 585

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 635 ($8.17) to GBX 585 ($7.53) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 570 ($7.33) to GBX 580 ($7.46) in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on easyJet from GBX 535 ($6.88) to GBX 545 ($7.01) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on easyJet from GBX 550 ($7.08) to GBX 570 ($7.33) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of easyJet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $510.71.

easyJet Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ESYJY opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.91.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

