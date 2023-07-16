Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DB. Societe Generale cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 74,312,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $941,544,000 after buying an additional 6,899,029 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,468,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,269,000 after buying an additional 1,820,736 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $514,620,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,079,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,705 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at $100,628,000. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

