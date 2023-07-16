dForce USD Price Hits $0.99 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. dForce USD has a market cap of $35.41 million and $1,770.24 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,596,104 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99453067 USD and is down -0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $2,275.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

