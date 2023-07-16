Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $17.11 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, July 13th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $17.11 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $17.14. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $18.06 per share.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by ($0.23). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 47.15% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.65.

Shares of FANG opened at $135.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $107.10 and a 1-year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,423.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,793,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,920,988 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 149.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,257,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,521,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,748,670 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11,878.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,032,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,931 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $191,256,000 after purchasing an additional 610,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $73,608,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 303.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 558,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,329,000 after purchasing an additional 419,877 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.