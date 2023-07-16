Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on APPS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $43,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 304,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,229.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Digital Turbine by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 340.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $10.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $12.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.41. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $140.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

(Get Free Report

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Read More

