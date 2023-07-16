DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DKNG. UBS Group upgraded DraftKings from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of DKNG opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $31.70.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $4,344,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,952,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,290,363.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $6,358,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at $18,946,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $4,344,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,290,363.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,553,139 shares of company stock valued at $38,299,336 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in DraftKings by 14.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 32.8% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 22.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.