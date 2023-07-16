Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered Eaton from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.31.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $203.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton has a twelve month low of $125.51 and a twelve month high of $205.15. The company has a market cap of $81.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.97.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total value of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.