Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. 22nd Century Group restated an upgrade rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $566.80.

Elevance Health Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $438.73 on Wednesday. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $450.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elevance Health will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

