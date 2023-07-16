ELIS Price Hits $0.0355 on Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 49.3% against the dollar. ELIS has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $3,266.27 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00020773 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014291 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,312.50 or 1.00023354 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.04180989 USD and is down -5.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,229.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.