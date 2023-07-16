Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,285 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 63.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,443,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,097. The company has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.31. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

