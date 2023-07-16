EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 412,200 shares, a growth of 87.6% from the June 15th total of 219,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCORE

In other EMCORE news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,199,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,589.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 700,594 shares of company stock valued at $527,268. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCORE

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in EMCORE by 36.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in EMCORE during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in EMCORE by 34.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in EMCORE during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMCORE Price Performance

EMKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 362,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,802. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $47.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.36. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.04.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. Research analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

