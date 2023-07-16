Energi (NRG) Price Reaches $0.0433 on Top Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, Energi has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $168,612.75 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0433 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00047342 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031223 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013460 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004839 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000788 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 65,774,373 coins and its circulating supply is 65,774,360 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.