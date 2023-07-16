Energy Web Token (EWT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $127.76 Million

Energy Web Token (EWT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for $2.71 or 0.00008930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Energy Web Token has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Energy Web Token has a total market capitalization of $127.76 million and $819,692.33 worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energy Web Token alerts:

Energy Web Token Coin Profile

Energy Web Token was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 47,196,235 coins. The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/energyweb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights.

Buying and Selling Energy Web Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Energy Web is a blockchain company focused on creating core infrastructure and shared technology for the energy sector. Their flagship platform is the Energy Web Chain, and they also offer a suite of decentralized solutions called the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System. They have built an ecosystem of energy sector players and are a leading blockchain partner in the industry.”

