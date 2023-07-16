Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Down 96.5% in June

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the June 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EUBG remained flat at $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 37,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,882. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.34.
About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group
