Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Down 96.5% in June

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the June 15th total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EUBG remained flat at $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 37,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,882. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.34.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020.

