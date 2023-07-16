EOS (EOS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $840.65 Million

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. EOS has a market cap of $840.65 million and approximately $134.63 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00002535 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008893 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002052 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002993 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001086 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,096,894,607 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

