Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the June 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Escalon Medical Stock Performance

Escalon Medical stock remained flat at $0.21 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Escalon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Escalon Medical had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 41.91%. The company had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter.

Escalon Medical Company Profile

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

