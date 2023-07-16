Ethereum (ETH) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.98 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $1,932.93 or 0.06378166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $232.34 billion and approximately $3.98 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001055 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00047596 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00019020 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00031426 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013585 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000170 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000199 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004893 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003075 BTC.
Ethereum Coin Profile
Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,200,189 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
