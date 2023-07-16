Ethereum (ETH) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.98 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $1,932.93 or 0.06378166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $232.34 billion and approximately $3.98 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00047596 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00019020 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00031426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00013585 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,200,189 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.