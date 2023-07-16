Evercore ISI Raises Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $420.00

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $360.00 to $420.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator's stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $366.04.

DPZ stock opened at $384.66 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $426.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.37.

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Domino's Pizza will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 37.32%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

