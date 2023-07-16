Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW) Short Interest Update

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the June 15th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolv Technologies

In other Evolv Technologies news, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,131,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,365. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $511,658.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,557,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,367.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chitkara sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,131,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,123 shares of company stock worth $1,755,066 over the last three months.

Get Evolv Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolv Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evolv Technologies stock. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLVW – Free Report) by 4,868.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,556 shares during the quarter. CSS LLC IL’s holdings in Evolv Technologies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Evolv Technologies Trading Down 7.6 %

About Evolv Technologies

NASDAQ:EVLVW traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,205. Evolv Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73.

(Get Free Report)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evolv Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolv Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.