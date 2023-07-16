Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Stephens currently has $60.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.67.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $57.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average is $53.20. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $59.43.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 184.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Get Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.