Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Up 9.6% This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $197.13 million and approximately $34.46 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00047501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00031279 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013492 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000133 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,157,760 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

