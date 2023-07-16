Financial Survey: Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH)

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) and Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soluna has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

75.8% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Soluna shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Walker & Dunlop shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Soluna shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walker & Dunlop 14.22% 10.96% 3.90% Soluna -434.15% -93.30% -59.53%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walker & Dunlop 0 2 0 0 2.00 Soluna 0 0 0 0 N/A

Walker & Dunlop currently has a consensus target price of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.20%. Given Walker & Dunlop’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Walker & Dunlop is more favorable than Soluna.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walker & Dunlop $1.26 billion 2.34 $213.82 million $5.04 17.53 Soluna $28.55 million 0.24 -$98.71 million N/A N/A

Walker & Dunlop has higher revenue and earnings than Soluna.

Walker & Dunlop beats Soluna on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc., through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans. It also provides finance for multifamily, manufactured housing communities, student housing, affordable housing, and senior housing properties under the Fannie Mae's DUS program; and construction and permanent loans to developers and owners of multifamily housing, affordable housing, senior housing, and healthcare facilities. In addition, the company acts as a debt broker to work with life insurance companies, banks, and other institutional lenders to find debt and/or equity solution for the borrowers' needs; and offers property sales brokerage services to owners and developers of multifamily properties, and commercial real estate and multifamily property appraisals for various investors. Further, it provides appraisal and valuation services; and real estate-related investment banking and advisory services, including housing market research. Additionally, the company offers servicing and asset-managing the portfolio of loans; originates loans through its principal lending and investing activities; and manages third-party capital invested in tax credit equity funds focused on the affordable housing and other commercial real estate sectors. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Soluna Holdings, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. The company operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. It also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining. Further, it provides data center hosting services, including electrical power and network connectivity to cryptocurrency mining customers. The company was formerly known as Mechanical Technology Inc and as changed to Soluna Holdings, Inc. Soluna Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Albany, New York.

