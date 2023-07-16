Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.61

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.61 and traded as high as C$0.61. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 1,192,144 shares.

Fission Uranium Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 20.34, a current ratio of 18.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$418.80 million, a P/E ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 2.91.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.

