Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.91.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of FIVN opened at $85.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average of $70.34. Five9 has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $120.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total value of $1,158,189.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total transaction of $1,158,189.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,504.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $712,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,892.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,258 shares of company stock worth $20,724,013 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,060,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 22,143 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 257,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,460,000 after purchasing an additional 102,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

