Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.95.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

FMS stock opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $26.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.7086 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 35.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 17.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 56.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.