Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.95.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
FMS stock opened at $26.21 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $26.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.04.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.7086 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.62%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 35.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 17.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 56.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
