FTX Token Price Up 13.8% Over Last Week (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. One FTX Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.66 or 0.00005479 BTC on exchanges. FTX Token has a market cap of $546.26 million and approximately $25.14 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FTX Token

FTX Token launched on July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

