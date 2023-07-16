Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the June 15th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fujitsu Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FJTSY traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.54. The stock had a trading volume of 42,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,053. Fujitsu has a fifty-two week low of $20.78 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Fujitsu

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fujitsu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.

(Get Free Report)

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including personal computers, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.