FY2024 EPS Estimates for Taseko Mines Limited Lowered by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Free Report) (TSE:TKO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Taseko Mines in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Free Report) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TGB. StockNews.com started coverage on Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.80 to C$3.60 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $424.26 million, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.97. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 57.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Taseko Mines by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,743 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

