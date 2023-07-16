Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Receives $45.37 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPG shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Galapagos from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 50.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 31.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos Trading Down 0.3 %

GLPG opened at $41.79 on Friday. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $36.17 and a twelve month high of $57.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.88 and a 200-day moving average of $41.09.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $2.26. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $191.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Galapagos will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

