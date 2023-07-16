Garrison Asset Management LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Garrison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 59,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,306,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $5,122,000. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $529.36 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $522.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

