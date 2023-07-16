Genesis Vision (GVT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.13

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for $0.0934 or 0.00000309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $413,336.34 and approximately $23.13 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

