GensoKishi Metaverse Reaches Market Cap of $5.24 Million (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $471,549.22 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,244,078 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

