Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW) Short Interest Update

Greene Concepts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INKW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the June 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,783,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Greene Concepts Stock Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:INKW traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.00. 1,013,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,952,616. Greene Concepts has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

Greene Concepts Company Profile

Greene Concepts, Inc, through its subsidiary, Mammoth Ventures Inc operates as a bottling and beverage company. The company focuses on producing a variety of beverage product lines, including spring and artesian water, cannabinoid, infused beverages, pH balanced water, and beverage offerings, as well as athletic drinks.

