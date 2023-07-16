Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Short Interest Up 81.0% in June

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,000 shares, an increase of 81.0% from the June 15th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Greenpro Capital Price Performance

GRNQ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.77. 43,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,145. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. Greenpro Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenpro Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenpro Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Greenpro Capital as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

