Groove Botanicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRVE) Short Interest Down 88.3% in June

Groove Botanicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRVE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the June 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Groove Botanicals Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GRVE remained flat at $0.14 during trading hours on Friday. Groove Botanicals has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.
Groove Botanicals Company Profile
