Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
SUPV stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Grupo Supervielle has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $272.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.39.
Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Grupo Supervielle had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $210.56 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.
