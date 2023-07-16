Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Performance

SUPV stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Grupo Supervielle has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. The firm has a market cap of $272.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Grupo Supervielle alerts:

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Grupo Supervielle had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $210.56 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUPV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 365.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 57,926 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 838.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 342,980 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Grupo Supervielle by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 183,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 61,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Supervielle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Supervielle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.