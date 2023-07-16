Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Accenture were worth $56,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $315.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.61. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.93%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,150 shares of company stock worth $2,005,587. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

