Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (HNSBF) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF – Get Free Report) is one of 374 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Competitors 613 1505 4187 28 2.57

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) presently has a consensus target price of $189.50, indicating a potential upside of 3,478.85%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 94.28%. Given Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Competitors -10,937.08% -244.15% -24.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) N/A N/A -6.12 Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) Competitors $107.92 million -$8.65 million -135.37

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hansa Biopharma AB (publ). Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Hansa Biopharma AB (publ)

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, engages in development and commercialization of treatments with rare immunological conditions using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Idefirix(imlifidase), which targets and cleaves all classes of immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies. It is also developing Novel immunoglobulin cleaving enzymes for Repeat dosing (NiceR) for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, transplantation, and oncology; and Enzyme based antibody Enhancement (EnzE), which is cancer immunotherapy. The company has a preclinical research collaboration agreement with argenx BV to evaluate the potential of combining imlifidase and efgartigimod to potentially be used in the acute and chronic setting of autoimmune diseases and transplantation. It also has a collaboration with Genethon to develop imlifidase as pre-treatment to gene therapy in Crigler-Najjar syndrome patients with anti-AAV antibodies. Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

