Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.79) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HBR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 470 ($6.05) to GBX 310 ($3.99) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 320 ($4.12) to GBX 290 ($3.73) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 435 ($5.60) to GBX 360 ($4.63) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Harbour Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

LON HBR opened at GBX 233.90 ($3.01) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.97. The firm has a market cap of £1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23,390.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of -0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 237.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 269.10. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 217.10 ($2.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 500.26 ($6.44).

Insider Activity

About Harbour Energy

In other Harbour Energy news, insider Linda Cook acquired 158,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 239 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £378,855.63 ($487,399.50). Insiders own 34.41% of the company’s stock.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

